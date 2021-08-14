WAPDA face SSGC, Army take on PAF in PPFL

KARACHI: And eventually national footballers will get some relief from the long, inactive period when they take the field for the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) beginning at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Saturday (today).

WAPDA, former four-time winners and well-prepared though young, will take on star-studded Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in the opening show of the 132-match 12-team marathon at 8pm.

“We are going to arrange the first leg here at Multan as people love to witness football at night in summer,” Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Director Competitions Omar Zia told ‘The News’.

SSGC, led by seasoned international Saddam Hussain, have already conducted a couple of training sessions in Multan. They have at the disposal all their key players, including their keeper Saqib Hanif who has the experience of playing league in the Maldives for several years.

“Yes, we have Saqib, Ihsanullah and young Yasir as glovemen. The trio are fit and so are the rest of the players in the squad,” SSGC head coach Tariq Lutfi told ‘The News’ from Multan on Friday.

“We held a camp for 20 to 25 days before Eid at Karachi. However, we could not continue it because of Covid restrictions.