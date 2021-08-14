Rise and shine Pakistan

Today the Nation marks its 74th. ‘birthday’ with a collective celebration that sees many people doing what they want to do to show their enthusiasm for having a country of their own — wear green and white clothes; wave flags or hoist them on their rooftops and play national songs at full volume in their vehicles as they go out and about to enjoy themselves with friends and family.

By the way, have you ever noticed that the majority of less privileged persons fly the flag – maybe it makes them happy to be kind of ‘equal’ to the VIPs they see nearly every day going to and fro with flags flying on their cars! If you notice, most of the privileged ones tend to ignore this show of patriotism that grips us once a year!

Anyway, there will be some official functions – maybe limited this year because of the upsurge in Corona virus cases - and those who do not attend these in person may get to watch them on television and feel a surge of pride and nationalism when national songs are sung, despite the dull speeches full of rhetoric are made, mostly by uninspiring political figures!

It is also a day for retrospection. Have we done enough for our country? While there are negative thinking people from all walks of life who pose the question, ‘What is there to celebrate,’ we do have reason to do so, so have a great day and resolve to be more optimistic about the future of this country. There is far too much doom and gloom; negativity of thought.

Pakistan Paindabad!