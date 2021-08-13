FIR quashed against child in Bhong, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Tahir Ashrafi has said that the FIR registered against an eight-year-old child in Bhong incident has been quashed.

He said was addressing a press conference on Thursday. He said that after renovation work, the temple had been handed over to the Hindu community.

He said four offices have been functioning to maintain law and order in Muharram. He said that the code of conduct has been issued with the signatures of the leaders of all sects. “The sanctities of all sects are respected, and no one will be allowed to commit takfir and make derogatory remarks in the country,” he said.