Why did Firdous Ashiq resign as Punjab CM’s aide?

ISLAMABAD: Sources in the Punjab government have speculated the reasons behind the resignation of former special assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister, Firdous Ashiq Awan, saying the resignation was "based on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar’s decision to remove her."

Sources revealed that Awan hadn’t been invited to a meeting of senior information officials, held a month before the resignation.

Not only this, but sources said a message was sent to her, telling her that she should "stay in her office and keep herself away from the CM’s official affairs since she was no longer needed."

Moreover, CM Buzdar is said to have taken approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 2 for removing Awan from her designation as his aide.

As per sources, it was decided that Awan would tender her resignation from the post on August 9 after holding a press conference with MPA Ahsan Baryar.

However, she received a message on August 6 to resign from her post immediately or else the government would remove her. She had a meeting with the CM Punjab the same day but talks turned out to be unsuccessful.

Sources added that CM Buzdar had reservations about Awan’s role in the government and her inability to portray the CM’s image in the media.

CM Buzdar doubted that Awan did not promote the work being done in the province and that she was only focusing on empowering herself.

In addition to that, the CM even suspected Awan of presenting a negative image of him before PM Imran Khan. For instance, with PM Imran Khan present in the room, Awan once said there is a "bureaucratic martial law in Punjab and the reason behind the disinterest of bureaucrats in provincial affairs was because they do not consider the ministers' authority."

She also allegedly informed the premier about the administration’s shortcomings which caused the people to queue up to buy sugar during the month of Ramadan.

However, Awan rubbished all the aforementioned claims and said that CM Buzdar had been elected by the PM Imran Khan, therefore, she can "never look down upon him."

She further stated that CM Buzdar did a lot of work to improve the condition of the province.

Responding to the rumours regarding CM Buzdar’s decision to remove her, Awan said it was not only her but the entire social media team of the CM which he wanted to terminate.

Awan had resigned from the post of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Information and Broadcasting on August 6.

When asked if she had been asked to resign, Awan had said she had stepped down from her position voluntarily.

She claimed that the decision will benefit PTI in the best way.

“I left the post for someone who could work for the image-building of the CM in a better way,” said Awan.