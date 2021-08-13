Action launched to ensure corona SOPs compliance

PESHAWAR: The district administration in the provincial capital on Thursday sealed 39 businesses over violations of the coronavirus prevention measures.

Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Ahmed Mehsud had directed the officials to expedite the action against the public and traders found violating the COVID-19 prevention measures. The administration sealed several businesses, including Seven Star Mega Mall on Warsak Road, Tooray Kabab House and other fast food outlets.

The administration officers visited various areas of the provincial metropolis and sealed 18 other restaurants and fast food outlets and arrested their managers. The officials also sealed 21 shops and arrested the shopkeepers for not ensuring the preventive measures. The officials also visited the bus stations to ensure the Standard operating procedures compliance. Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood directed the officials to continue the crackdown against the violators. He urged the transporters to ensure that passengers wear facemasks to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gul Bano also chaired a meeting on the implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs. The meeting decided that Transport Department and town administration officials would regularly inspect the SOPs compliance at the bus stations across the district.

The meeting also decided to run an awareness campaign at the bus stations for the transporters and passengers.

She said that the transporters should be directed to cooperate with the administration to help the government curb the spread of COVID in the province.