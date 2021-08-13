Veteran actress Durdana Butt dies aged 83

Ag APP

KARACHI: Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt, known to audiences for her role in Aangan Terha, passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday, Geo News reported.

According to media reports, Butt had come down with Covid-19 and was placed on ventilator. Her death was announced by actor Khalid Malik, who shared the news in an Instagram post captioned: “Durdana (dodi) Apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator.” He added: “The wise. The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul [and is] now back in His embrace.” Butt is best known for her roles in shows like Aangan Terha, Ruswai and Tanhaiyaan. Born on May 9, 1938 in Lahore, Butt started her acting journey in the early 70s. Apart from working in TV, she also starred in films like Balu Mahi, Parey Hut Love and Ishq Positive.