 
close
Fri Aug 13, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 13, 2021

Israel officially opens diplomatic office in Morocco

World

AFP
August 13, 2021

RABAT: Israel officially opened a liaison office in Morocco on Thursday on the sidelines of a visit by its foreign minister after relations with the North African country were normalised last year.

In December 2020, Morocco became the fourth Arab country that year to establish ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. The office was opened in a low-key ceremony in the capital Rabat, in the presence of Morocco’s minister for African affairs, Mohcine Jazouli. Lapid also wrote that President Isaac Herzog invited King Mohammed VI to visit Israel, in a letter delivered to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

More From World

Latest News