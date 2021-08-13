215 candidates caught cheating in HSSC exams

The vigilance teams on Thursday caught 215 candidates using unfair means to solve their papers at different examination centres in the Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Universities and Boards Department, 46 individuals were caught writing the exams instead of the real candidates. Cases had been registered against the candidates. However, the provincial minister for universities and boards department suspended eight invigilators.

The minister also took notice of complaints about the illegal practice of bringing mobile phones to exam centres. He said that he would personally monitor the assessment process across the province to conduct transparent exams. “We are committed to eradicating cheating culture in the exams.”