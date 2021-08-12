China is one of the few countries that have been able to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus to a great extent. Its strong healthcare system is one of the main reasons for this success. It is quite unfortunate to admit that developing countries like Pakistan haven’t been able to reduce the number of cases. Even though the incumbent government made remarkable efforts to deal with the situation, the fourth wave of the virus is turning out to be quite dangerous. Recently, the authorities sped up its vaccination process in an attempt to tackle the situation in an efficient manner. However, there were a few cases where people were found to be carrying fake vaccination certificates.

The federal and provincial governments must work together to eradicate this lethal virus from the country. There has to be a system of checks and balances to ensure that no one is tampering with the official data of vaccination.

Nuzair Jamro

Shikarpur