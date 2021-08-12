Fuel pump cashier shot dead for resisting mugging bid

A fuel pump cashierâ€™s life was cut short when he offered resistance to a mugging attempt in the Ahsanabad area on Wednesday.

Site Superhighway police said around half a dozen armed men arrived at the petrol pump on motorcycles and attempted to loot cash from 45-year-old cashier Shakeel, son of Khan Wali. However, one of the suspects opened fire at the cashier when he resisted. The victim died on the spot, and the robbers escaped with Rs25,000. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police have obtained CCTV footage and are investigating.

Wounded man dies

A civil engineer and the father of two children, who had been wounded for offering resistance during a mugging bid about a week ago in Karachiâ€™s North Nazimabad area, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday.

Police said that 40-year-old Saad Anisur Rehman was critically wounded after he was shot once in his head during a robbery bid at a bakery in North Nazimabad area within the limits of the Taimuria police station last week.

He was shifted to a hospital where he was put on a ventilator. He could not survive and passed away on Wednesday. Police said the deceased was a civil engineer and the father of two children. He worked at a private construction company.