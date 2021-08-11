 
close
Wed Aug 11, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 11, 2021

IHC orders action against encroachments in Margalla Hills

Top Story

 
August 11, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Tuesday instructed the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to take action against encroachments in Margalla Hills National Park. Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, expressed annoyance with IWMB chairman and asked that what action the department had taken against the encroachments. What were the consequences of encroachments in the national park, he questioned. The court asked the IWMB that why Pakistan Navy and Air Force were not served notices for violations, adding that no one was above the law. IWMB Chairman Raina Saeed Khan said his department had taken no action as it had no such powers. To this, the chief justice asked that what powers the IWMB have in this connection.

Latest News