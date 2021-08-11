Pak-Afghan officials agree to facilitate traders at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: A meeting of Pak-Afghan customs officials was held at Torkham border on Tuesday to bring an ease in bilateral trade and commerce activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan via Torkham border.

Pakistan's Customs Deputy Collector Amanat Khan led the Pakistani side while Afghan Customs head Khial Zaman Amarkhel and Abdul Hamid Dost led the Afghan side. He said they also discussed the issue of 600 empty trucks stranded on the Afghan side of the border.

He said that clearance of goods documents was the core issue with Afghanistan. The participants agreed to facilitate the traders and transporters to further increase import and export from and to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, on the directives of NCOC, Pakistani border authorities allowed Afghan students to enter Pakistan via Torkham border. Additional AC Ashrafuddin visited Torkham border and monitored the Afghan students' entry into Pakistan.

The official said that the Afghan students enrolled in Pakistani educational institutions would go through official formalities and would follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19 SOP.