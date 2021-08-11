IHC orders action against encroachments at Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Tuesday instructed the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to take action against encroachments in Margalla Hills National Park.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, expressed annoyance withIWMB chairman and asked that what action the department had taken against the encroachments.

What were the consequences of encroachments in the national park, he questioned. The court asked the IWMB that why Pakistan Navy and Air Force were not served notices for violations, adding that no one was above the law.

IWMB Chairman Raina Saeed Khan said his department had taken no action as it had no such powers. To this, the chief justice asked that what powers the IWMB have in this connection. IWMB