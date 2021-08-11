Minister for foolproof security for majalis, Ashura processions

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said a comprehensive security plan has been devised to maintain law and order during Muharram.

Foolproof security will be provided to the majalis and Ashura processions, said the minister on Tuesday while chairing a meeting held to review security and other arrangements in the provincial capital regarding Muharram.

Aslam Iqbal said 3,866 gatherings and more than 400 mourning processions in Lahore would be monitored through a control room and CCTV cameras. He directed the Wasa MD to extend the working hours of tube-wells in the City till Muharram 10.

He directed the authorities concerned that peace committees should be fully activated and scholars of different schools of thought be contacted. Volunteers should also be mobilised for security. He said that special attention should be paid to the security of the sensitive areas. The CCPO Lahore said best security arrangements had been made for Muharram and 600 additional CCTV cameras had been installed in the City. Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Usman has said all the processions of Muharram 9 and 10 will be monitored by CCTV cameras.

He stated this in a meeting held regarding security and other arrangements for Muharram. CCPO Lahore and other officers concerned also attended the meeting. The assembly members also participated in it via video link. The commissioner Lahore said that four main processions of Lahore City would be monitored by mobile CCTV vehicles also. There will be uninterrupted supply of electricity, he said.

He said the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s cameras, additional cameras and control rooms would be used for round the clock surveillance. Special vaccination centres will be set up in each zone. The DC office will have a central control room. There will be a focal person for each department. The commissioner said security and cleanliness of Muharram routes of the entire division, including Lahore, was a top priority.