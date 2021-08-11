New Islamic year begins with solemnity

LAHORE:Believers across the country observed the start of new Islamic year, 1443 Hijri Calendar, and holy month of Muharram here on Tuesday with religious solemnity, but amid strict security to avert subversion and terrorism.

A number of religious organisations observed Muharram 1 as the martyrdom day of second Khalifah Hazrat Omar (RA) by holding seminars and meetings. The Shia community was busy in hectic preparations for observing 10-day mourning with traditional religious zeal and solemnity in connection with Karbala tragedy and the martyrdom of the companions and family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in 61 AH some 14 centuries ago.

Delegations of Ulema and scholars from all schools of thought are visiting different parts of the country to promote harmony. Different religious organisations held meetings and seminars across the city to commemorate the glorious achievements of Hazrat Omar (RA) and piety and strength of his personality.

Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) held a meeting chaired by ASWJ Lahore president Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad and addressed by different scholars, who praised KPK and Sindh governments for declaring first Muharram as official holiday as the martyrdom day of Hazrat Omar (RA) and demanded Punjab and Balochistan governments to follow the suit.

Addressing the meeting, the speakers said solution to all problems rests in enforcing the Khilafat-e-Rasheda again. Addressing a meeting by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) various speakers said entire non-Muslim world was following the traditions set by Hazrat Omar (RA) to reach heights of prosperity. The meeting was chaired by Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Shia mourning activities began with a traditional procession from Imambargah Mohallah Shian inside Mochi Gate. Security in the country has been beefed up for mourning processions and Majalis. The government is likely to adopt tough security measures like a ban on pillion riding and even on mobile phones services in sensitive areas, especially from Muharram 8 to 10.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations will fall on Muharram 5. Different law enforcing agencies are working to manage the I-Day celebrations so that it could not overlap with the mourning activities.