PCB opposes two-venue proposal for series against Afghanistan

File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suggested an amendment in the venues proposed by its Afghanistan counterpart, saying that only one venue should be finalised to play three-match One-Day series in connection with the World Cup 2023 qualifications.

The series is expected to be played in the first week of September 2021 in Sri Lanka.

“We have received a communication from the Afghan Cricket Board suggesting that the forthcoming ODI series be played on two venues. We have opposed the idea, saying that just one venue would be a far better option,” a PCB official, when approached, said.

Pakistan’s national team is to return from the Caribbean Islands in late August.

“We have made it clear to the Afghan board that the national team members only have 10-day time in between the traveling and three-match series before getting ready to host the Kiwis which are due in Pakistan on September 11. In that scenario, it would be difficult for the team members to keep on travelling from one city to the other. We have suggested that one venue should be selected for all the three matches.”

With less than a month time, the Afghan board is yet to give final touches to the arrangements. “Only this window is available for the series as the Pakistan team is facing a busy schedule till May 2022. We hope all the issues will be sorted out at the earliest for the benefit of both the teams. In the present situation with fourth Covid-19 wave, it is not easy to arrange a series on a foreign soil, yet we want to go ahead with the international commitments for the sake of fans across the border.”

It is likely that Afghan board would come up with the final schedule of the series within the next few days.

“We don’t see any reason as to why the series should not go ahead as planned. In all the probability the final schedule of the series would be with us within the next few days. Any delay would not be helpful for the hosts considering the heavy international commitments Pakistan are facing during the next eight months.”