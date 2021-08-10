Japanese envoy grieves over Quetta blast

Islamabad: MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the bomb blast which occurred in Quetta on August 8th, leaving two policemen dead and numbers of people injured.

“Any act of terrorism cannot be justified for whatever reason or purpose. Our thoughts and prayers are with the government, the people of Pakistan, and the families of those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic incident. Please accept my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims and I pray for the early recovery of those injured in the blast” said the Ambassador in his condolence message.

While appreciating the efforts of Pakistani security forces in maintaining peace and stability, the Ambassador reiterated that Japan is committed to continuing to support the Government of Pakistan and its valiant security forces to combat terrorism.