Completion of PWD underpass on Expressway delayed by 2 months

Islamabad:The completion of PWD underpass on the Islamabad Expressway which was due to be completed by July 31, has been delayed by two months.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) through its contractors started construction of PWD underpass towards end of last year, to ease flow of traffic on the Islamabad Expressway. It was planned to open the underpass and bridge over it for traffic by July 31. An official associated with the project said that it would be difficult to complete the construction activity even by end of this month.

The official said that 80% work on site had been accomplished but rest of work including road work had been delayed due to ongoing rains which hampered activity time and again. The project would cost Rs432 million generated from CDA’s own sources.

The CDA had approved Rs40 billion development budget various projects to be undertaken in the federal capital. Most of the cost of development works would be met from auction of commercial plots elsewhere in Islamabad.

The main projects to be undertaken during the ongoing fiscal year include low income housing scheme in Farash Town Rawal Chowk signal free corridor, Margalla Avenue, I J Principal, PWD underpass, ladies club and a slaughter house.

Only the last week, the CDA auctioned 24 commercial plots in Blue Area and business center and same would fetch over Rs37 billion which is over 90% of development budget allocated for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The CDA board would give final approval to the highest offers accepted by the auction committee. It may be pointed out here that one of auctioned plots alone received highest offer of Rs8 billion.