Sindh blames IRSA for damage to crops

SUKKUR: Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that the wrong policy of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has caused an irreparable damage to agriculture in Sindh.

Talking to the media after visiting mass vaccination centre in Hyderabad, the minister said that due to delayed release of irrigation water by IRSA, cotton, rice and other important crops were badly affected. Regarding vaccination, he asserted that the first priority of the Sindh government was to inoculate the masses against coronavirus, adding that 300,000 people were receiving jabs every day.