Another doctor dies of Covid in KP

PESHAWAR: Another senior doctor died of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the tally of doctors falling victim to coronavirus since last year 69 in Khyber Pakthunkwha.

According to Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) in a statement said that a total of 107 doctors including health workers so far had died of coronavirus in the province.

The statement said that Deputy Director Medical Services Pathology, Ayub Medical Complex, Dr.

Ihsanul Haq contracted coronavirus few days ago and remained under treatment at Corona ward Ayub Medical Complex for the last three days. Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Prof Dr. Ihsanul Haq, who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.