PTI senator says efforts on to provide relief to masses

MARDAN: Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s central and provincial governments were trying their level best to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to The News, the senator claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would give a better Pakistan to the future generations. He added that the country was facing many challenges but Imran Khan was trying to strengthen the country’s economy.

He said that trade agreements were signed with various countries, due to which Pakistan became a trade corridor and it would be a huge commercial hub that would make Pakistan a superpower in Asia in the future.

He argued that the current inflation in the country was temporary and would soon be brought under control. He added that a separate Nadra centre for women would be set up in Rustam tehsil soon to reduce the load on the existing office. The PTI government had made a strategy to activate the institutions, he added.