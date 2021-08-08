Khattak terms visit to Tajikistan successful

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that his visit to Tajikistan was very successful, which would yield positive results in the time to come.

Speaking at gatherings in various areas of the district, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only honest leader, who had the capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

Pervez Khattak said that federal government would start giving ration, Kissan and education cards to the poor under the Ehsaas programme to alleviate poverty in the country

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was now a closed chapter as its leaders had failed to attract masses through hollow slogans.

He said that all the national institutions and the government were on

the same page and the opposition leaders should wait for the 2023 general elections.

“The PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure and present the fifth budget next year,” he said, adding that the PDM leaders Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Maryam Nawaz had lost trust of the people owing to their double standards.

He said the PTI would win the 2023 general election on the basis of its performance.

Pervez Khattak said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders.

He said that the opposition parties wanted to save its leaders, who were facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices.

He defended the NAB and rejected the opposition parties’ allegations that the anti-graft body was victimising the rivals of the government.