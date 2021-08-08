Govt to increase Orange Line train fare

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to increase the fare of Orange Line metro train. The minimum fare will be Rs20 and the maximum fare will be Rs70.

The transport secretary has sent a summary of the new fare to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. According to details, the Punjab government has decided to increase the fare of the Orange Line train. It has been decided the maximum fare of Orange Train would be Rs 70. The fare of the train will be stage-wise rationalised. The fare for stage one will be Rs 20 while the fare for the last stage will be Rs70.