Extortionist, three accused held in Mardan

MARDAN: District police Saturday claimed to have arrested an extortionist and three accused in an attempted murder case in separate actions.

The arrestee, Abdul Jabbar, had demanded Rs800,000 extortion from one Nasir Khan. Later, the matter was reported to the police who traced and arrested the accused.

A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, a campaign had been launched in the district against usury, extortions and land grabbers.

Also, three persons identified as Musafar, Naeem and Said Rehman were arrested after one Ziyarat Gul was shot and injured in the precinct of Par Hoti Police Station. The police said they traced and arrested the three main accused of firing within 24 hours of the attempted murder case. Meanwhile, the cops arrested one Sudais and recovered five stolen rickshaws from his possession. The case was probed and arrest made after an FIR was filed about lifting of a rickshaw in Sadar area of the district.