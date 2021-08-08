DIG pays surprise visit to police stations

Islamabad : Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday visited Koral and Lohi Bher police stations and inspected the record and condition of the lockups.

He also reviewed the working environment, building infrastructure and dealing with cops with the public at the police station. He directed the SHOs to ensure his presence at the police station and listen to the complaints of citizens. He also stressed early registration of crime.

Afzaal Ahmed Kausar inquired about the crime rate, under investigation cases and performance of the officers from SDPO Rukhsar Mehdi, SDPO Abid Ikram and SHOs.

Speaking on the occasion, SDPOs of Sihala and Koral briefed the DIG about the crime situation in their respective areas. They told that the campaign against drug peddlers is in full swing. Many criminals have been apprehended due to which crime rate reduced in these areas.

He told the officers that Islamabad police was one of the best forces in the country. He told the officials that redressal of public complaints must have been the first priority of the force. He however, warned the officials for negligence and inefficiency. He inquired about the cases pertaining to murder, dacoity and other crimes of heinous nature and expressed satisfaction of the police performance.

He directed all the Police officials to discharge their duty honestly and ensure protection of life and property of the citizens. He also asked the personnel to wear bullet proof jackets while on duty. He said that his doors are always open for citizens and also directed the police officials to address the public complaints with devotion and dedication. He further directed to pay respect to the community/law-abiding citizens and never spare the outlaws.