German coach thrown out of Games for striking horse

TOKYO: A German modern pentathlon coach was thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday for striking a horse during the women’s event.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union said footage showed coach Kim Raisner “appearing to strike the horse ... with her fist” and that “her actions were deemed to be in violation of (the rules).”

The incident came as Germany’s Annika Schleu was leading Friday’s competition but was having difficulty bringing her horse Saint Boy under control.