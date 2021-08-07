Highest infection prevalence of 16.79pc after April: Four die of Covid-19, 702 test positive in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: The spread of coronavirus in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is getting faster and faster with the passage of everyday as the number of patients being tested positive for the last one week hints towards a much alarming situation if the situation remains out of control.

It is important that over 700 cases have been reported from the region in the last 24 hours that is the highest number of confirmed cases registered from the twin cities in a day after April 23, at a time when the population was being hit the worst by the third wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The positivity rate of the infection has also been alarmingly high in the region particularly in Rawalpindi district where it was recorded as 16.79 per cent in the last 24 hours with 257 positive cases out of 1,530 samples tested for coronavirus illness, Covid-19. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that a total of 702 new patients were tested positive for the illness from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 117,433 while the virus claimed another four lives from the region taking the death toll to 1,853.

Despite the increasing intensity of the fourth wave of the outbreak, educational institutions in both the public and the private sector are operating and the government authorities have not planned to close down schools, colleges, and universities.

Almost all markets are also operating as per routine and one can hardly witness individuals following SOPs to check spread of the infection. The most ironical is the fact that almost all restaurants and marriage halls in the region are also operating as per routine giving no attention to the SOPs.

The virus has claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 809 while two patients from Rawalpindi district have lost lives due to the illness that has taken the death toll from the district to 1,044 on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 452 new patients have been registered from the federal capital. To date, a total of 89,569 patients have been reported from ICT of which 84143 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has jumped to 4,617 on Friday after the addition of 225 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another 250 patients have been tested positive for Covid-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 27864 of which 25,250 patients have achieved a cure.

According to the district health department, a total of 105 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Friday while some 1,465 confirmed patients of the illness from the district was in home isolation.