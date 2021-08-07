LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar Friday said the government health experts Dr Faisal Sultan and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had recommended sending Nawaz abroad for treatment, and if they had lied, Prime Minister Imran Khan should ask them to resign from their posts.

Flanked by MPA Azma Bokhari, he said after getting his advisors’ resignations, PM Imran should seek an apology from the nation for sending Nawaz Sharif abroad. He said the court had set modalities after which the government allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad. He said Nawaz Sharif's stay abroad was purely in accordance with the law. He said his case would be heard by a tribunal in the UK and he also had the right to appeal.

Azma Bokhari said while the former PM was imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat Jail, his doctor was not allowed to see him. She said Dr Adnan was allowed to meet Nawaz after the court issued orders. She said panels of government doctors provided Nawaz Sharif with medical treatment and they admitted that his health condition was not well.

Meanwhile, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the excitement of government people from top to bottom over the issue of Nawaz Sharif’s visa shows that the former prime minister is getting on their nerves.

“The PTI-led government has lost psychologically to Nawaz Sharif, and the regime also knows that Nawaz Sharif is present and future of Pakistan,” Maryam Nawaz said on Twitter.

The strong reaction from Maryam Nawaz came after the government people’s comments on UK government turning down Nawaz Sharif’s requested for stay extension. She said that the rulers could clearly see their defeat in the face of Nawaz Sharif, adding that nobody could enhance its prestige or respect by demeaning others.

“Others will read your defeat in the face of Nawaz Sharif but you will be the first to read it,” Maryam commented. The UK visa of Nawaz Sharif remains valid but his application for an extension in stay has been turned down by the Home Office with the right to appeal against the decision.

Hussain Nawaz Sharif confirmed that Nawaz’s extension in stay application had been rejected, but an appeal has already been lodged at the Immigration Tribunal. “While rejecting the application, the Home Office allowed the right to appeal and the process has already started. We are confident that the Immigration Tribunal will grant an extension to Nawaz Sharif taking into consideration all the facts," Hussain Nawaz said.