Polio worker shot injured in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Unidentified gunmen shot and injured a polio supervisor late Thursday night in Ashkhel village of Landikotal tehsil in Khyber tribal district, police said on Friday.

The sources said that Banaras Khan Shinwari, who serves as polio supervisor in the area and is also the chairman of Landikotal Falahi Tanzeem, was at his hujra with guests when a few gunmen opened indiscriminate fire from outside the compound, aiming at the main gate.

According to family sources, the incident took place around 8pm when Banaras Khan, his son and another person were present at the hujra’s lawn.

As a result, Banaras Khan was wounded while others remained safe in the incident.

Later, the police reached the site and cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

Banaras Khan was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal wherefrom he was shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.

Ayaz Shinwari from Landikotal Police Station told The News the police would register a first information report and proceed with the case that after due legal process.