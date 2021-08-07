Coronavirus kills 17 more people in KP

PESHAWAR: The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is deteriorating with each passing day as the coronavirus on Friday claimed 17 more lives, the highest number of people who died since the start of the fourth and fatal wave in the country.

The number is rising rapidly and more patients suffering from the viral infection are being taken to hospitals.

The three hospitals in Peshawar, the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) have expanded services after a rise in covid19 patients.Patients with complications are referred to Peshawar and admitted to these three public sector hospitals.

Peshawar is again the worst victim of the infectious disease as every day it suffers losses more than other districts.

Of 17 people who of from coronavirus on Friday, eight belonged to Peshawar, where the situation is quite alarming but the standard operating procedures (SoPS) of the government are being violated by the masses. Three patients died in Haripur, two each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan and one each in Abbottabad and Kohat.

Besides the fatalities, KP reported 426 positives in which Peshawar alone recorded 222 cases.

Other districts including Abbottabad reported 45 positive cases, Swabi 24, Haripur and Kohat 21 each, Mansehra 13, Charsadda 12, Bannu and Chitral Lower 9 each, Nowshera 6, Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Malakand recorded five cases each.

According to health experts, the delta variant of coronavirus has quite spread in KP and most of the patients are suffering from the same virus.