No future for the corrupt in new Pakistan: Governor Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has laid the foundation of transparency and honesty in politics and there is no future for corrupt elements in new Pakistan.

Talking to provincial ministers Dr Akhtar Malik and Ijaz Alam Augustine during a meeting at the Governor’s House, he said it was the government’s duty to ensure supremacy of Constitution and law and Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back down an inch from his principled and ideological politics.

The governor said that corruption was disastrous for any country and the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing a policy of transparent and impartial accountability from the day one to eliminate corruption from the country, adding that the government was committed to the policy of transparent and impartial accountability. He said all institutions, including the parliament and democracy were getting stronger with each passing day, adding the masses were with democracy, the rule of law and the government narrative.

Sarwar further said no one can tolerate injustice with minorities in Pakistan and wherever there is an incident involving injustice with the minorities, the government takes strict action, adding that the perpetrators of Rahim Yar Khan incident would not be able to escape the clutches of the law. He said strict action would be taken against them and the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the negative politics of the opposition had no future because people were with the government. He said political opponents were trying to save their corruption but they would not be spared. Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said that the minorities living in Pakistan would never be left alone in any circumstances and culprits would be brought to book, adding that the nefarious designs of those who were conspiring against religious harmony would be thwarted.