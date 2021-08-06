Maira murder case: Accused’s DNA matches with crime evidence

LAHORE: A significant progress has been made in the Maira Zulfiqar murder case. According to police sources, the DNA of the nominated accused matched with the evidence found at the crime scene.

The DNA of the accused in the murder case of Maira Zulfiqar, a Belgian citizen of Pakistani origin, has matched with the samples found at the crime scene. According to police sources, the DNA samples of the three accused arrested in the case were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. According to police sources, the DNA samples of the main accused, Zahir Jadoon, matched with three different samples found at the crime scene.