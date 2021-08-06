Residents stage protest against arrest of Khugakhel tribesmen

LANDIKOTAL: Khugakhel tribesmen on Thursday staged a protest demonstration against the arrest of their four fellow tribespersons.

The protesters, led by Mufti Ejaz Shinwari, marched in Landikotal bazaar and gathered at Bacha Khan Chowk later on. The tribesmen had been arrested by Landikotal police a few days ago. The tribesmen also condemned the police raid and search on the home of Mufti Ejaz.

The protesters demanded the immediate release of Naujawanan Qabail Tanzeem president Israr Shinwari, Zarqib Shinwari, Aftab Shinwari and Torkham Labour Union president Farman Shinwari.

Khugakhel tribal elders and political party leaders said that Landikotal police, on the directives of deputy commissioner and district police officer, arrested their four fellow tribesmen who were raising voice for their rights. The speakers criticised the police raid on the Mufti Ejaz residence and claimed that there was no court order about it.