Child dies in veranda collapse

BARA: One child died and two others sustained injuries in a rain-related incident in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Thursday, official and local sources said.

The sources said that the veranda of a home collapsed amid rain in the Jhansi area, leaving five-year-old Asim dead. Three-year-old Kulsoom and four-year-old Hamid sustained injuries in the incident.

Soon after the incident, locals and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and shifted the victims to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.