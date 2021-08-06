Rising crimes

A sharp rise in street crimes in Karachi has raised alarm bells for the government. It is true that the city always had a high crime rate. However, a couple of years ago, the situation was a bit better and there was a significant drop in such cases. Now, armed robbers have come out on the city’s streets once again. They shoot people who resist mugging attempts.

The higher authorities are requested to take action against armed robbers and turn Karachi into a safe city.

Irfan Baloch

Karachi