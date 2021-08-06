No promises

This refers to the news report ‘Centre’s action plan ready for Sindh’ (August 5). Even though the PTI didn’t have any experience of governance at the federal level, it was voted into power simply because people were fed up with the PML-N and the PPP. In Imran Khan, people saw a messiah who could take the country out of its multiple crises. They also believed that he’d deliver on his promises. However, when it comes to Sindh, and more specifically Karachi, the PTI’s promises still remain ‘promises’ with nothing visible on the ground.

The major problems of Karachi are undercounting its population and the absence of empowered local governments (LGs). When it comes to the local government, the PTI cannot do much about it as the PPP is in power in Sindh. However, it is important to note that the PTI has not introduced the system empowered LGs even in the provinces it governs. With regard to the second major problem, the PTI did promise the fresh census. However, to date, no action has been taken. Once again, the party’s promises turned out to be hollow. The PTI seems to be interested in grabbing power in Sindh. This, however, won’t be possible unless the party does some actual work in the province.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi