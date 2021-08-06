Tokyo Olympics

This refers to the letter ‘Summer Olympics’ (August 4) by Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari. The writer is justified in expressing his disappointment over the unsatisfactory performances of a few Pakistani athletes at the 2020 Olympics. There was a time when Pakistan and India were at the top in men’s field hockey. Hockey teams of both countries gradually started losing their strong grip. Indian hockey team, however, bounced back and improved its performance. This year, India’s women’s hockey team reached the semi-final. On the other hand, Pakistan could not even qualify for participating in the international event.

The authorities must look into this situation on an urgent basis and formulate a viable strategy for the next Olympics.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego, USA