Depression, anxiety and stress are known mental disorders that can leave a long-lasting impact on patients. Many people, however, usually avoid to talk about the fact that they are under constant pressure and stress and that they are unable to cope with such mental and emotional pressure. We have seen quite a few cases where people decided to end their lives because they weren’t unable to deal with the constant stress and pressure that was taking a toll on their mental health.

It’s time the healthcare authorities took relevant steps to create awareness among people about mental disorder. People should also be encouraged to visit a doctor and seek treatment for their illness.

Uzma Karim

Karachi