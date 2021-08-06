Us versus them

This refers to the article ‘Polarization’ (August 1) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has rightly highlighted the detrimental impacts of the ever-increasing political divide in our society. The PTI never had a strong narrative to attract the people of Pakistan. Its narrative against corruption and money laundering was built to hurt the credibility of the existing political parties. It even went as far as calling its political rivals ‘anti-state agents’. Such attacks allowed party supporters to launch vicious personal attacks against the leaders of the rival parties. Now, it is the responsibility of all political parties to take steps towards reconciliation and fix the highly toxic political environment.

The sitting government is responsible for coming up with solutions to bridge the gap between the rival parties and the ruling party.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock