HBL starts QR payments option

KARACHI: HBL has launched Dynamic QR code transaction process in partnership with Visa and Confiz, a statement said on Thursday.

The new transaction process offers a seamless, safe and convenient payment mechanism for customers

The Dynamic QR code process will enable HBL Mobile, Konnect by HBL and other Visa QR issuing bank customers a 'one scan solution' to process their payments.

Abrar Ahmed Mir, chief innovation and financial inclusion officer at BL said dynamic Visa QR code transaction process benefits not only the end customer but also helps digitalise the supply chain thus creating more value for everyone.