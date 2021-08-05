Police sacrifices hailed

MARDAN: Police Martyrs Day was observed with devotion in Mardan district here on Wednesday.

Salutes were presented at the shrines of the police martyrs and Fateha Khwani and Quran were recited for the high ranks of the martyrs.

A function was also organised at the Mardan Police Lines. Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan, Regional Police Officer Yaseen Farooq, Commissioner Mardan Abdul Jabbar Shah, MNA Mujahid Khan, MPAs Zahir Shah Toru, Malik Shaukat, Abdul Salam Afridi, Amir Farzand, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan, DRC members, political and social figures, business community, media representatives and heirs of police martyrs and ghazi police officers and youth attended the function. The regional police officer and district police officer presented a salute to the memorial of martyrs in the police lines. At the ceremony, speakers said that the nation paid homage to the sacrifices of its heroes.