Rs1.23 bn corruption reference: Khursheed Shah appears in NAB court

SUKKUR: PPP leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, who was arrested in Rs1.23 billion corruption reference filed by the NAB, on Wednesday said the NAB had failed to prove corruption of a single penny against him in the last two years.He said this while talking to the media outside the NAB court in Sukkur. He said he had challenged all the institutions of the country to bring any evidence of occupying illegally a piece of land against him. He said his arrest by the NAB was politically motivated and an act of victimisation to keep him away from parliament and people of his constituency.