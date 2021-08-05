4 die of COVID-19, 587 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another four patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours while as many as 587 new patients were tested positive from the region that is so far the highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities during the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

It is important that the number of patients reported positive for COVID-19 from the region on Wednesday is the highest in a day after May 1 this year.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district is also the highest in the year 2021. Out of 1,453 samples tested for the infection in the district in the last 24 hours, 264 patients were reported positive at a positivity rate of 18.17 per cent.

To date, a total of 116,189 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district of which 1847 have lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that a total of 1041 patients have so far died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district while the virus has so far claimed as many as 806 lives from the federal capital.

In the last 24 hours, as many as two more patients died of coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi district while 255 new patients were reported positive from the district taking tally to 27,513. To date, a total of 25,084 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the disease from the district has been recorded as 1,388 on Wednesday.

As many as 106 patients were hospitalized in the district on Wednesday while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,282.

Meanwhile, another two patients died of the infection from ICT in the last 24 hours while 332 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 88,676 of which 83,766 patients had recovered.