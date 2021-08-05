PCB, ECB hopeful for T20 series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board and the England and Wales Cricket Board are hopeful for a two-match T20 series scheduled in October this year.
England are scheduled to play two T20 matches on October 14 and 15 in Pakistan.
The English team recently postponed the tour to Bangladesh in September and October this year, which created doubts about their Pakistan tour.