Plan to import grain storage tech

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food and Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that Pakistan would import low cost grain storage technology from Argentina and enhance its technological outreach gradually.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of Argentina in Pakistan Leopold Francisco Sahores, who called on him here. Fakhar Imam discussed agricultural trade between the two countries and said that Pakistan had immense agricultural capacity which allowed to increase its exports. He hoped that Argentinian private companies would invest in Pakistan and bring value added technologies to the agriculture sector.