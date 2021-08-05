Speakers highlight significance of peace at moot

LAHORE:To promote religious harmony and brotherhood among people, the district administration held a peace conference here on Wednesday at a local hotel.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz, Nasir Khan, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Maulana Ali Naqshbandi, Abdul Ghaffar Rashid, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Imran Hanafi, Rana Nasirullah, Tauqeer, M Zubair, Ali Asghar Chishti, Jafar Shah, MD Wasa, Maulana Ashraf Gujjar, CCPO Lahore and other members attended the conference.

Addressing the conference, DC Lahore said that Islam is a religion of peace, security, reconciliation and submission and all are equal in Islam and no one has any superiority over another. Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that our job is to help communication and regulation. This is peace, not to abandon what is lawless, and not to disturb the cult of others, and not to harm anyone. He said that it is in the best interest of all of us to follow the rules. We should talk peace to the members, we are one today and we were one yesterday and we will always be one.

Nasir Agha Khan said that the biggest sin after disbelief was to hurt someone. He said that organizing this peace conference means that we should take the path of peace. Abdul Ghaffar Rashid said that it is the duty of the responsible state to point out any violation and not take the law into its own hands and issue fatwas but let the law do its work. Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that strategy and power should be used to spread peace together then no power can create unrest. Imran Hanafi said that even if a person of one sect was against peace, all should stand together against him. Tauqeer Hussain thanked Mudassar Riaz and CCPO, DIG Operations for convening a peace conference and bringing all sects together to discuss arrangements for Muharram. Maulana M Ali said that Lahore district administration was playing an important role in establishing peace among all sects.

M Zubair said that the purpose of bringing everyone together today was that we can teach peace. Ali Asghar Chishti said that our meeting here is the right of all issues.