Khalid Mansoor new SAPM on CPEC as Asim Bajwa resigns

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has tendered his resignation as the Chairman CPEC Authority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Khalid Mansoor as his Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs.

Asim Bajwa took to the twitter and wrote, “I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise & steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction. Wouldn’t have been possible without full confidence & support of the PM and his government.

“The course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on. My best wishes to Kahlid Mansoor sb, who is fully equipped to take it forward. CPEC is life line for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah.”

Khalid Mansoor brings with him over four decades of experience working with multiple organisations in energy, petrochemicals and fertiliser industries. He is expected to lead the second phase of CPEC, which will focus on industrial cooperation.

Mansoor has extensive experience of working with the Chinese companies and has a deep understanding of joint ventures, project development and execution with Chinese partners.

Mansoor is a well-known business leader and has also served as President of Overseas Chamber of Commerce of Industry (OICCI).

Khalid Mansoor was the Chief Executive of The Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) since May 20, 2013. He holds a Degree in Chemical Engineering with Distinction and honors. Mansoor is also the Chairman of Laraib Energy Limited, a subsidiary of (Hubco). He has over 32 years of experience and expertise in Energy & Petrochemical Sectors in leading roles for mega size Projects Development, Execution, Management and Operations.

Mansoor has previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Algeria Oman Fertilizer Company (AOA). Prior to this, he held the position of the President and Chief Executive Officer of Engro Fertilizers Limited, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), Engro Powergen Limited (EPL) and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

Mansoor also held various key assignments at Engro and with Esso Chemicals, Canada. He had been a director on the Boards of Engro Corporation, Engro Fertilizers Limited, Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited, Engro Powergen Limited and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company. He had also served as a director on the Boards of Engro Foods (Pvt.) Limited, Engro Vopak Terminal Limited and Chairman of the Board of Engro Powergen Limited in the recent past. Recently, Mansoor has re-joined the Board of SECMC.

He has worked closely with international financial institutions (IFIs), like the World Bank, IFC, MIGA, OPIC, ADB, DEG, OFID as well as Chinese financial institutions such as the China Development Bank, China Exim Bank, ICBC and Sinosure.

Meanwhile, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar, in a tweet, wrote “I welcome Khalid Mansoor to the team as SAPM for CPEC affairs. His vast corporate experience, with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the biggest CPEC projects makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC.

I want to thank Asim Bajwa for his services in moving the CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening of the CPEC scope with a transition to the second phase of CPEC. His dedication and commitment was a source of great strength and support.”

Also, PM’s Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill announced on his official twitter account that Khalid Mansoor has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on CPEC affairs. Shahbaz Gill said “Khalid Mansoor Sahib, welcome and may Allah be your supporter.”