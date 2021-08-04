15 sanitary workers appointed in Jhang

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: Tehsil Council Administration Tuesday appointed 15 sanitary workers on daily wages basis for 59 days for the Covid-19 pandemic situation. According to the notification, the appointments were made in the light of the permission granted by the Punjab government and through a selection committee at the district level. The notification of the Council Officer further stated that the controlling officer concerned had been informed to assign field duties to the new daily wagers.