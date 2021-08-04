Sanjrani to attend Iran president swearing-in ceremony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will leave for Iran on Wednesday (today) on a two-day visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Iran.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sanjrani to represent Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony. The Senate chairman will reach Mashhad by a special plane. During the visit high-level meetings with top political leaders are expected.