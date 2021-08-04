 
Our Correspondent Â 
August 4, 2021

Sanjrani to attend Iran president swearing-in ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will leave for Iran on Wednesday (today) on a two-day visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Iran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sanjrani to represent Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony. The Senate chairman will reach Mashhad by a special plane. During the visit high-level meetings with top political leaders are expected.

