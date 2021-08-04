Thalassemia patients being provided free treatment: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that creating awareness about the disease is the need of the hour. No previous government even thought of the plight of Thalassemia patients. “Its treatment was very costly in the past but now the government is providing free treatment to Thalassemia patients,” she was speaking as chief guest at a ceremony organised by Thalassemia Federation Pakistan and Sundas Foundation at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

Present on the occasion were DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir Khan, Additional Secretary (Technical) Primary Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Asim Altaf, Vice-President Thalassemia Federation Pakistan Dr Sarfraz Jaffery, Medical Advisor Dr Javera Mannan, Dr Hussain Jaffery, Prof Javed Ch, Syed Adnan Jamil, officials of the Lahore chamber and students.

Dr Hussain Jaffery highlighted prenatal diagnosis of Thalassemia, treatment facilities and measures taken by the government to address them. Dr Yasmin said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has not only promised Sehat Sahulat Cards but also allocated beds for Thalassemia patients, she added. Dr Hussain Jaffery with a team took children to tour of K-2 for the first time in history and this made Thalassemia an international news.

Currently between 70 to 80% people know about Thalassemia. The first Thalassemia prevention programme was initiated at the King Edward Medical University. Elaborating further, Dr Yasmin said the credit of increased health services goes to PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar. The government has reserved Rs 370 billion for health this year including Rs 100 billion for Sehat Sahulat Card.

“State-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being set up in Punjab. I greatly appreciate the Fatima Jinnah Medical University for setting up separate institutes for different diseases including Thalassemia”. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated new EPI Centre in Shadman as well as launched polio campaign in 11 districts here on Tuesday.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ms Sarah Aslam, Additional Secretary Coordination Sundas Irshad Dr Zena, Naeema Khan, Prof Javed Ch and representatives of development partners.